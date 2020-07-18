308 E Dolphin View

Amenities

Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with Media/Bonus Room located in the premier gated community of Mimosa Bay! With over 3,000 of heated square feet this stunning floorplan features 11 foot ceilings and sleek engineered wood flooring throughout the main level. The formal dining room is dressed with two-panel wainscoting and coffered ceiling which opens to the gorgeous family room with vaulted ceiling and transom windows which allow for additional natural light, complete with cozy fireplace.The sprawling kitchen boasts upgraded stainless appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, large pantry, huge kitchen island, butler's pantry, and cozy breakfast nook . The laundry room is located on the first floor for added convenience, along with a mud room and drop zone with access to a two car garage. The gorgeous master suite is located on the main level and features an elegant trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and boasts a dual vanity, separate stand-up shower, soaker tub, and water closet in the master bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms are located on the main level and share an expansive full bath with dual vanity. The second floor offers a massive media/bonus room with a fourth bedroom and full bath. Lawn Care is included in Rent. Mimosa Bay is the #1 sought after community in the area and boasts over 300 acres of lakefront, marshfront and heavily wooded home sites with access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Mimosa Bay amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, boat launch, gated entry, fitness center, playground and day dock. Perfectly located only minutes from Topsail Beaches, MARSOC, Camp Lejeune and just between Jacksonville and Wilmington. This is the home you have been dreaming of! Pets negotiable.