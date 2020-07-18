All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 308 E Dolphin View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
308 E Dolphin View
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

308 E Dolphin View

308 East Dolphin View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC 28460

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with Media/Bonus Room located in the premier gated community of Mimosa Bay! With over 3,000 of heated square feet this stunning floorplan features 11 foot ceilings and sleek engineered wood flooring throughout the main level. The formal dining room is dressed with two-panel wainscoting and coffered ceiling which opens to the gorgeous family room with vaulted ceiling and transom windows which allow for additional natural light, complete with cozy fireplace.The sprawling kitchen boasts upgraded stainless appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, large pantry, huge kitchen island, butler's pantry, and cozy breakfast nook . The laundry room is located on the first floor for added convenience, along with a mud room and drop zone with access to a two car garage. The gorgeous master suite is located on the main level and features an elegant trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and boasts a dual vanity, separate stand-up shower, soaker tub, and water closet in the master bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms are located on the main level and share an expansive full bath with dual vanity. The second floor offers a massive media/bonus room with a fourth bedroom and full bath. Lawn Care is included in Rent. Mimosa Bay is the #1 sought after community in the area and boasts over 300 acres of lakefront, marshfront and heavily wooded home sites with access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Mimosa Bay amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, boat launch, gated entry, fitness center, playground and day dock. Perfectly located only minutes from Topsail Beaches, MARSOC, Camp Lejeune and just between Jacksonville and Wilmington. This is the home you have been dreaming of! Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E Dolphin View have any available units?
308 E Dolphin View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 308 E Dolphin View have?
Some of 308 E Dolphin View's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E Dolphin View currently offering any rent specials?
308 E Dolphin View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E Dolphin View pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 E Dolphin View is pet friendly.
Does 308 E Dolphin View offer parking?
Yes, 308 E Dolphin View offers parking.
Does 308 E Dolphin View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 E Dolphin View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E Dolphin View have a pool?
Yes, 308 E Dolphin View has a pool.
Does 308 E Dolphin View have accessible units?
No, 308 E Dolphin View does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E Dolphin View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 E Dolphin View has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 E Dolphin View have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 E Dolphin View does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University