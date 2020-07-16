All apartments in Onslow County
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

260 Blue Creek Farms Drive

260 Blue Creek Farms Drive · (910) 455-7653
Location

260 Blue Creek Farms Drive, Onslow County, NC 28540

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the room in this impeccably well maintained four bedroom home minutes from schools and shopping! Enter to a generous Foyer with a formal Dining room to the right, and stairs to the second story on the left. Continuing to the back of the home, you'll discover a very large open Kitchen and Great room. The Great room has an electric fireplace and two ceiling fans. The kitchen is a chef's delight, with custom cabinets, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a very large island for extra storage and counter space and a large pantry - for even more storage space. The Kitchen also has a computer nook for convenient access to your recipes. Sliding glass doors in the Great room open onto a backyard patio area. You'll find four large bedrooms and a Laundry upstairs. The Master bedroom is very large - 21x17' - with two large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. The Master bathroom has wainscoting, 2 separate vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower. The other three bedrooms are large, but one is extra generous - 15x15 - with a large walk in closet. This home has an attractive covered front porch, an oversized two car garage with garage door opener, a large patio area and a storage shed in the backyard. Easy commute to all area military bases, but especially close to the Air Station and Camp Geiger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

