260 Blue Creek Farms Drive

Amenities
You'll love the room in this impeccably well maintained four bedroom home minutes from schools and shopping! Enter to a generous Foyer with a formal Dining room to the right, and stairs to the second story on the left. Continuing to the back of the home, you'll discover a very large open Kitchen and Great room. The Great room has an electric fireplace and two ceiling fans. The kitchen is a chef's delight, with custom cabinets, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a very large island for extra storage and counter space and a large pantry - for even more storage space. The Kitchen also has a computer nook for convenient access to your recipes. Sliding glass doors in the Great room open onto a backyard patio area. You'll find four large bedrooms and a Laundry upstairs. The Master bedroom is very large - 21x17' - with two large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. The Master bathroom has wainscoting, 2 separate vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower. The other three bedrooms are large, but one is extra generous - 15x15 - with a large walk in closet. This home has an attractive covered front porch, an oversized two car garage with garage door opener, a large patio area and a storage shed in the backyard. Easy commute to all area military bases, but especially close to the Air Station and Camp Geiger.