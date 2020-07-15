1812 Countrywood Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room. Six months lease for an additional $30 per month or a 91 day lease for an additional $150 per month. One pet allowed but must be under 40 lbs and over 1 year old with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds or breed mixes. Don't miss outon this great rental before it is gone.