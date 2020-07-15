All apartments in Onslow County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:29 AM

1812 Countrywood Boulevard

1812 Countrywood Boulevard · (910) 347-4049
Location

1812 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC 28540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room. Six months lease for an additional $30 per month or a 91 day lease for an additional $150 per month. One pet allowed but must be under 40 lbs and over 1 year old with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds or breed mixes. Don't miss outon this great rental before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard have any available units?
1812 Countrywood Boulevard has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard have?
Some of 1812 Countrywood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Countrywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Countrywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Countrywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Countrywood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Countrywood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Countrywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1812 Countrywood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1812 Countrywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Countrywood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Countrywood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Countrywood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
