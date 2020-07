Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for a cute country setting, here is the perfect spot for you! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is situated on just over an acre with a detached garage/workshop. Chicken coop onsite so bring your chickens if you want! Enjoy your evenings sitting on the front porch or cozy up on the screened-in side porch. Just far enough out of the busy hustle and bustle but still close to bases and beaches. Applicant to verify schools.