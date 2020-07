Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Adorable 2 BR/ 1 Bath duplex right outside the back gate of Camp Lejeune. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Large kitchen complete with all appliances and separate laundry room that includes washer & dryer (as is). Lawn cutting included from April- October. Pets welcome with owner approval, $150 refundable pet deposit fee per pet + $30 month non-refundable pet rent per month.