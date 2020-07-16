127 Fire Tower Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Better get out your moving boxes because this is your new home!! Beautiful home nestled in the county but still close to Jacksonville, Camp Lejeune, and the Air Station. This home has so many amazing upgrades. The living room is complete with a gas log fireplace for those chilly Carolina nights, talk about comfortable and cozy. We hope you love to cook, because you're going to fall in love with your new kitchen that has a gorgeous custom butcher block island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Easy to care for luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and nice carpet upstairs so you don't wake up to cold floors under your feet. Upstairs you will find your large master suite with an amazing closet, and a very nice bathroom with marble double vanity. The updated light fixtures and beautiful chair rail really makes this home feel grand. Step out back into the large yard with a great deck for relaxing. You do not want to miss out on this wonderful home!***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval.