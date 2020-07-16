All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 127 Fire Tower Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
127 Fire Tower Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:28 AM

127 Fire Tower Road

127 Fire Tower Road · (910) 353-3735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

127 Fire Tower Road, Onslow County, NC 28574

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Better get out your moving boxes because this is your new home!! Beautiful home nestled in the county but still close to Jacksonville, Camp Lejeune, and the Air Station. This home has so many amazing upgrades. The living room is complete with a gas log fireplace for those chilly Carolina nights, talk about comfortable and cozy. We hope you love to cook, because you're going to fall in love with your new kitchen that has a gorgeous custom butcher block island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Easy to care for luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs and nice carpet upstairs so you don't wake up to cold floors under your feet. Upstairs you will find your large master suite with an amazing closet, and a very nice bathroom with marble double vanity. The updated light fixtures and beautiful chair rail really makes this home feel grand. Step out back into the large yard with a great deck for relaxing. You do not want to miss out on this wonderful home!***Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Fire Tower Road have any available units?
127 Fire Tower Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Fire Tower Road have?
Some of 127 Fire Tower Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Fire Tower Road currently offering any rent specials?
127 Fire Tower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Fire Tower Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Fire Tower Road is pet friendly.
Does 127 Fire Tower Road offer parking?
Yes, 127 Fire Tower Road offers parking.
Does 127 Fire Tower Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Fire Tower Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Fire Tower Road have a pool?
No, 127 Fire Tower Road does not have a pool.
Does 127 Fire Tower Road have accessible units?
No, 127 Fire Tower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Fire Tower Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Fire Tower Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Fire Tower Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Fire Tower Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 127 Fire Tower Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity