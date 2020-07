Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious two story home with a country feel, yet conveniently located near the air station. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath house, with an oversized backyard that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Washer and dryer located upstairs for easy access, and a riding lawn mower for your use to make mowing such a large backyard simple.Lawn mower, washer and dryer are not part of the lease. Just for tenants convienence. Any repairs neded, if any, are the cost of the tenant.