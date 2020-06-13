Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:12 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Newton, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
1520 North Main Avenue
1520 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
409 W C St 411
409 West C Street, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
863 sqft
Unit 411 Available 06/15/20 Updated 2BR Home in downtown Newton! - Property Id: 275757 Apply now! https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275757 *** You must have an application on file to request a viewing.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 East J Street
500 East J Street, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1492 sqft
3 bedroom two bathroom home for rent - South Newton 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, grocery stores, schools and freeway access.

1 of 10

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
Results within 5 miles of Newton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
1 Bedroom
$928
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1011 County Home Road - A12
1011 County Home Road, Conover, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Style - 2nd Floor (TOP FLOOR)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2050 35th Street NE
2050 35th Street Northeast, St. Stephens, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom home for rent in St. Stephens area of Hickory. Spacious living room. Fenced yard with large deck/patio and a HUGE workshop/garage detached. This is a great little neighborhood tucked away on a dead end street.
Results within 10 miles of Newton

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
41 19th Avenue Southwest
41 19th Avenue Southwest, Brookford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1080 sqft
Nestled just South of the center of Hickory, North Carolina, this two bedroom home is awaiting a new resident to love! Recently renovated, this home features new flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, updated kitchen appliances and

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newton, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

