1520 North Main Avenue

Amenities
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping. The interior speaks for itself, and boasts beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer black appliances, upgraded cabinetry, and so much more. Outside, you have a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining. Contact us today for a viewing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.