Newton, NC
1520 North Main Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:45 PM

1520 North Main Avenue

1520 North Main Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC 28658

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping. The interior speaks for itself, and boasts beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer black appliances, upgraded cabinetry, and so much more. Outside, you have a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 North Main Avenue have any available units?
1520 North Main Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1520 North Main Avenue have?
Some of 1520 North Main Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 North Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1520 North Main Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 North Main Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 North Main Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1520 North Main Avenue offer parking?
No, 1520 North Main Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1520 North Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 North Main Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 North Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 1520 North Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1520 North Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1520 North Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 North Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 North Main Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 North Main Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 North Main Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
