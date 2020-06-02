1520 North Main Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping. The interior speaks for itself, and boasts beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer black appliances, upgraded cabinetry, and so much more. Outside, you have a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining. Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.