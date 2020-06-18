409 W C St 411

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Updated 2BR Home in downtown Newton!



Amazing duplex in Newton within walking distance to downtown. Home features 2 BR, 1 BA, full kitchen with dishwasher, large den, laundry closet with washer/dryer hookup. Front patio and large deck out back with plenty of parking. No pets, no smoking. Deposit equal to first month's rent for approved applicants.



Have a voucher? We work closely with Hickory Public Housing!

No Pets Allowed



