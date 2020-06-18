409 W C St 411

Amenities
Updated 2BR Home in downtown Newton!
Amazing duplex in Newton within walking distance to downtown. Home features 2 BR, 1 BA, full kitchen with dishwasher, large den, laundry closet with washer/dryer hookup. Front patio and large deck out back with plenty of parking. No pets, no smoking. Deposit equal to first month's rent for approved applicants.
Have a voucher? We work closely with Hickory Public Housing!
Open House Schedule:
No Pets Allowed
