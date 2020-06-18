All apartments in Newton
409 W C St 411
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

409 W C St 411

409 West C Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 West C Street, Newton, NC 28658

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Updated 2BR Home in downtown Newton! - Property Id: 275757

Apply now!
https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275757

*** You must have an application on file to request a viewing. ***
* Open House is for general interest, questions, and showings. *

Amazing duplex in Newton within walking distance to downtown. Home features 2 BR, 1 BA, full kitchen with dishwasher, large den, laundry closet with washer/dryer hookup. Front patio and large deck out back with plenty of parking. No pets, no smoking. Deposit equal to first month's rent for approved applicants.

Have a voucher? We work closely with Hickory Public Housing!
http://hickoryhousing.org/contact.html

Open House Schedule:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2941329852623372/?sfnsn=mo

Application:
https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275757

Screening Criteria:
https://bit.ly/TenantScreen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275757
Property Id 275757

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

