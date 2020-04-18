All apartments in Newton
Newton, NC
310 East J Street - 4
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:16 AM

310 East J Street - 4

310 E J St · (980) 498-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 E J St, Newton, NC 28658

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants.

This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
Available for a January 14, 2020 Move - in

This charming four-plex features:

*Living room with ceramic tile flooring
*Kitchen comes with all appliances
*Dining room
*Washer & dryer connections
*Central air and heat
*Front porch perfect for relaxing
*Lawn care and trash pick-up is included

For an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at k2rental.com.

Pets are allowed with the property owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

South Newton Elementary
Conover Middle School
Conover High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 East J Street - 4 have any available units?
310 East J Street - 4 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 East J Street - 4 have?
Some of 310 East J Street - 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 East J Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
310 East J Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East J Street - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 East J Street - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 310 East J Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 310 East J Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 310 East J Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 East J Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East J Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 310 East J Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 310 East J Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 310 East J Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East J Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 East J Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 East J Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 East J Street - 4 has units with air conditioning.
