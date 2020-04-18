310 East J Street - 4

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants.



This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.

Available for a January 14, 2020 Move - in



This charming four-plex features:



*Living room with ceramic tile flooring

*Kitchen comes with all appliances

*Dining room

*Washer & dryer connections

*Central air and heat

*Front porch perfect for relaxing

*Lawn care and trash pick-up is included



For an appointment to view this property, please call Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at k2rental.com.



Pets are allowed with the property owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



South Newton Elementary

Conover Middle School

Conover High School