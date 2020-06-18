100 Joshua Norman Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Laundry closet just off from the kitchen with washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. The master bedroom features walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate tub and standing shower. FROG can be used as the 4th bedroom. Screened in patio and 2 car garage. Open backyard for plenty of room. Pets are negotiable. Just minutes from Downtown New Bern, local shopping, restaurants, beaches and MCAS Cherry Point Base.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understandsand agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.