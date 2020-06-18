All apartments in New Bern
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:26 PM

100 Joshua Norman Drive

100 Joshua Norman Dr · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
James City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Laundry closet just off from the kitchen with washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. The master bedroom features walk-in closet and private bathroom with separate tub and standing shower. FROG can be used as the 4th bedroom. Screened in patio and 2 car garage. Open backyard for plenty of room. Pets are negotiable. Just minutes from Downtown New Bern, local shopping, restaurants, beaches and MCAS Cherry Point Base.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understandsand agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Joshua Norman Drive have any available units?
100 Joshua Norman Drive has a unit available for $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Joshua Norman Drive have?
Some of 100 Joshua Norman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Joshua Norman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Joshua Norman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Joshua Norman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Joshua Norman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Joshua Norman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Joshua Norman Drive does offer parking.
Does 100 Joshua Norman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Joshua Norman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Joshua Norman Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Joshua Norman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Joshua Norman Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Joshua Norman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Joshua Norman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Joshua Norman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Joshua Norman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Joshua Norman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
