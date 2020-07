Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Totally renovated 2BD/2BA townhome near Cary! - Totally renovated 2BD/2BA townhome near Cary! Spacious living room, kitchen has all new appliances & cabinets, 2 large bedrooms, and washer/dryer provided. It feels like its a brand new home! Great location- This townhome is on a quiet street conveniently located near I-440; I-40; Crossroads Mall and NCSU.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686881)