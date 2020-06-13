/
accessible apartments
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Eagle Lake
27 Units Available
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,216
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Westerly Hills
18 Units Available
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,106
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
25 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Eagle Lake
28 Units Available
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Dixie - Berryhill
15 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule your Self-Guided Tour!
15 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Wedgewood
24 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
21 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Yorkmount
22 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,305
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Eagle Lake
21 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
