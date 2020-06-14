Apartment List
24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Morrisville, NC

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1513 Kudrow Lane
1513 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
AMAZING VIEW OVERLOOKING PRESTONWOOD GOLF COURSE. Beautiful 2 bed/2bath condo with all MAIN FLOOR living. Tons of natural light and windows!Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Morrisville

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
131 Barclay Valley Drive
131 Barclay Valley Drive, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3470 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom/ 4 Bath home in desirable Cary location convenient to shopping, dining and highways! Rocking chair front porch, Kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances open to famiily room and gas log fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Morrisville
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
18 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,007
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1294 sqft
Modern homes with breakfast bars, garden tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. Ample community offerings, including a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and bark park. Near US-1/US-64 and I-40. A short distance from downtown Raleigh.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7709 Alexander Promenade Pl EN SUITE
7709 Alexander Promenade Place, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit EN SUITE Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY, 2020:MASTER EN SUITE in BrierCreek - Property Id: 166445 Private Master En Suite (Private Bathroom) in Shared House Available July 31, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Utilities NOT included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Brier Creek Country Club
1 Unit Available
9311 Fawn Lake Dr
9311 Fawn Lake Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Huge Executive Brier Creek Country Club town home FULLY FURNISHED located on private golf course in convenient N Raleigh! Beautiful community pool included! 2 story living room w/fireplace & tray ceilings in dining rm.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
8551 Chapel Hill Road
8551 Chapel Hill Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. FULLY FURNISHED. The quaint Cape Cod home was built-in 1947 and is one block from the HUB of downtown Cary. The house itself has its unique quirks and charm from its age. First floor bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Morrisville
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
Farrington
26 Units Available
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,129
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Bridgeport
4101 Lake Lynn Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1228 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an on-site fitness center, dog park and laundry facilities. Apartments include breakfast bars, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Leesville Community Park and Oak Park Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Durham
Contact for Availability
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,399
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1312 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to three dog parks, a 24-hour fitness center, and a modern clubhouse, among other amenities. Duke University is within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 03:54pm
University Park
19 Units Available
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
910 Scout Dr
910 Scout Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1508 sqft
FURNISHED Available Now - 3 bedroom 2.5 Southside Durham!! - Roomy + well kept 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finley Forest
1 Unit Available
404 Summerwalk Circle
404 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
404 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/10/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Finley Forest RTP/UNC - 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Finley Forest. Dishwasher, washer/dryer, Patio Deck, No pets, Partially furnished Pool, tennis courts, playground.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Durham
1 Unit Available
400 Hunt St #404
400 Hunt Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1173 sqft
400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morehead Hill
1 Unit Available
1309 Hill St
1309 Hill Street, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2112 sqft
1309 Hill St Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous 4bd/2.5ba Renovated Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available for an August 14, 2020 move in date! Nestled between greenery, this 4bd/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodcroft
1 Unit Available
7 East Bayberry Court
7 East Bayberry Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1435 sqft
7 East Bayberry Court Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 3br/2.5ba House 15 Minutes from Downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! - Beautiful 3br/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln
1232 Orchard Oriole Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1776 sqft
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Home Overlooking Frazier Lake, Centrally Located in Durham! - Available July 3rd, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
708 Pleasant Dr
708 Pleasant Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
3636 Mill Run
3636 Mill Run, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$950
576 sqft
Stylish furnished bungalow has EVERYTHING you need, just bring your suitcase! This quaint studio feels like you are in the trees after walking up the stairway to your front door with sprawling deck! Fully equipped with all the finishing touches,

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Old North Durham
1 Unit Available
814 Foster Street
814 Foster Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
The Central Park North Townhomes are an easy bike to Duke/Walk to so much of what makes Durham cool. Well laid-out with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen and laundry included. Private fenced yard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 Glen Iris Lane
3820 Glen Iris Lane, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4300 sqft
Luxury Furnished Rental! Stunning Custom Home in Glenlake South’s Premier Maintenance-free Community. Private Cul-de-sac lot, 4 Spacious Bedrms, 3.

June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Morrisville Rent Report. Morrisville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Morrisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Morrisville rents declined slightly over the past month

Morrisville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Morrisville stand at $1,190 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,388 for a two-bedroom. Morrisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Morrisville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Morrisville

    As rents have increased moderately in Morrisville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Morrisville is less affordable for renters.

    • Morrisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,388 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Morrisville.
    • While Morrisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Morrisville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Morrisville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

