1508 Bay Street

Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view. Walk a few short blocks to Morehead City downtown area with restaurants, shops, shows, city hall, marina, the best fishing on the East Coast, nightlife, etc. Short drive or bike ride to beaches, Beaufort, hospital, college, Cherry Point and other employment areas. Walk to the wide waterfront area known as Calico Creek, which accommodates boating, fishing and other water recreation. Million dollar homes in view across the water. Public boat slip access is around the corner and connects to the Inter Coastal Waterway. Home has nice sized rooms and a large flat backyard, pretty shade trees in front and back, a covered front porch and back stoop. House furnished with refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer hookups for tenant convenience. Central Heat and A/C. City water and sewer amenities.



Brickstone Management -- 919-589-7600. mhc@brickstonemanagement.com



(RLNE4761548)