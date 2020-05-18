All apartments in Monroe
Monroe, NC
4710 Chantress Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:07 AM

4710 Chantress Lane

4710 Chantress Lane
Location

4710 Chantress Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 2164 sq. ft. two story condo has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is an end unit with plenty of windows making it light and airy. You enter into the living room with its hardwood floors and soaring 20 Ft. ceilings, an open staircase leads to the second story family room which overlooks the living room below. Two spare bedrooms, along with another full bath and laundry room are also found upstairs. On the main floor, off of the living room, you will find the kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a separate dinning area. The master bedroom is also downstairs with a large walk in closet, en suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Pool access, garbage, landscape maintenance and HOA fees are included. The home is centrally located near hwy 74 and just minutes from either Monroe or Indian Trail and all amenities. Call Dennis for more info. 704-290-9983

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Chantress Lane have any available units?
4710 Chantress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 4710 Chantress Lane have?
Some of 4710 Chantress Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Chantress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Chantress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Chantress Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 Chantress Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4710 Chantress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4710 Chantress Lane offers parking.
Does 4710 Chantress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4710 Chantress Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Chantress Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4710 Chantress Lane has a pool.
Does 4710 Chantress Lane have accessible units?
No, 4710 Chantress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Chantress Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 Chantress Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4710 Chantress Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4710 Chantress Lane has units with air conditioning.

