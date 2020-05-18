4710 Chantress Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This spacious 2164 sq. ft. two story condo has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is an end unit with plenty of windows making it light and airy. You enter into the living room with its hardwood floors and soaring 20 Ft. ceilings, an open staircase leads to the second story family room which overlooks the living room below. Two spare bedrooms, along with another full bath and laundry room are also found upstairs. On the main floor, off of the living room, you will find the kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a separate dinning area. The master bedroom is also downstairs with a large walk in closet, en suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Pool access, garbage, landscape maintenance and HOA fees are included. The home is centrally located near hwy 74 and just minutes from either Monroe or Indian Trail and all amenities. Call Dennis for more info. 704-290-9983