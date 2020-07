Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Beautifully maintained historic home with original hardwood floors and large rooms throughout. 2 bedrooms 2 baths with a bonus room that could possibly be a 3rd bedroom or a lovely space to entertain guest. Covered front porch and enclosed back porch. Big back yard perfect for a patio and BBQ's w/ friends. Stainless Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided. Please email for more info.