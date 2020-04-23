306 Green Street

Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ONE MONTH FREE Neat and clean Duplex unit in Historic Monroe. Open family and kitchen area with VCT floors for easy care. Three bedrooms and 1 central bathroom. This cute duplex is convenient to Historic Downtown Monroe. Fresh paint and new electric baseboard heating. Contact Prism Properties today to schedule an appointment. (704) 628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com Free month rent will be divided over initial 12 month lease.