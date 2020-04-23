ONE MONTH FREE Neat and clean Duplex unit in Historic Monroe. Open family and kitchen area with VCT floors for easy care. Three bedrooms and 1 central bathroom. This cute duplex is convenient to Historic Downtown Monroe. Fresh paint and new electric baseboard heating. Contact Prism Properties today to schedule an appointment. (704) 628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com Free month rent will be divided over initial 12 month lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Green Street have any available units?
306 Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 306 Green Street have?
Some of 306 Green Street's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.