Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

306 Green Street

306 East Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 East Green Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ONE MONTH FREE Neat and clean Duplex unit in Historic Monroe. Open family and kitchen area with VCT floors for easy care. Three bedrooms and 1 central bathroom. This cute duplex is convenient to Historic Downtown Monroe. Fresh paint and new electric baseboard heating. Contact Prism Properties today to schedule an appointment. (704) 628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com Free month rent will be divided over initial 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

