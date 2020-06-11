All apartments in Monroe
2928 Dairy Farm Dr.
2928 Dairy Farm Dr

2928 Dairy Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Dairy Farm Drive, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
An adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch in the quiet Monroe suburbs!

Situated in northern Monroe. You'll enjoy slower pace suburban life with closer proximity to the action in Charlotte. Minutes to shops and dining along Hwy 74 for total convenience! Relax on the golf green at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Only 10 minutes to Carolinas HealthCare System Union and 15 minutes to Wingate University!

A rocking chair front porch invites you inside this cozy home. Cathedral ceilings opening the space up and make the most of every square-inch! Beautiful, modern tile flooring accent much of the living space.

The kitchen with adjoining dining area are the perfect space for creating and enjoying delicious meals! An island and ample oak stain cabinetry provide tons of storage and work space. Prep work is a cinch with all this space!

Relax in the master bedroom accented with laminate hardwood flooring and crown molding. The master bath offers privacy for the head of the household. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.

Get ready for sunshine and summer barbecues! Sliding doors access the deck overlooking the split-wood fenced backyard.

Shelving in the one-car garage offers extra storage.

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr have any available units?
2928 Dairy Farm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr have?
Some of 2928 Dairy Farm Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Dairy Farm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Dairy Farm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Dairy Farm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Dairy Farm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Dairy Farm Dr offers parking.
Does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Dairy Farm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr have a pool?
No, 2928 Dairy Farm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr have accessible units?
No, 2928 Dairy Farm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Dairy Farm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Dairy Farm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Dairy Farm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

