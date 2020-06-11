2928 Dairy Farm Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

An adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch in the quiet Monroe suburbs!



Situated in northern Monroe. You'll enjoy slower pace suburban life with closer proximity to the action in Charlotte. Minutes to shops and dining along Hwy 74 for total convenience! Relax on the golf green at Rolling Hills Country Club.



Only 10 minutes to Carolinas HealthCare System Union and 15 minutes to Wingate University!



A rocking chair front porch invites you inside this cozy home. Cathedral ceilings opening the space up and make the most of every square-inch! Beautiful, modern tile flooring accent much of the living space.



The kitchen with adjoining dining area are the perfect space for creating and enjoying delicious meals! An island and ample oak stain cabinetry provide tons of storage and work space. Prep work is a cinch with all this space!



Relax in the master bedroom accented with laminate hardwood flooring and crown molding. The master bath offers privacy for the head of the household. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.



Get ready for sunshine and summer barbecues! Sliding doors access the deck overlooking the split-wood fenced backyard.



Shelving in the one-car garage offers extra storage.



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**