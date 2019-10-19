All apartments in Monroe
2006 Pinedell Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

2006 Pinedell Avenue

2006 Pinedell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Pinedell Avenue, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully refurbished bungalow with Lake view. This home is move-in ready with new Heat & air, plumbing, roof, newly added Master bath and updated electric. The kitchen is updated with pine wood ceiling and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The hardwood floors throughout have been refinished and look great. Homes attic and walls were previously insulated .There is a newly screened porch . The lengthy driveway has all new deep washed stone covering. The home has been recently painted inside and out. The home has a nice corner lot and is located conveniently between Sun Valley and Monroe offering super access to all desired amenities. There is a brick fireplace in the great room . The home is very private and is not in a homeowners association. Tenant will submit application to TransUnion for credit, criminal and eviction verifications. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

