2006 Pinedell Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully refurbished bungalow with Lake view. This home is move-in ready with new Heat & air, plumbing, roof, newly added Master bath and updated electric. The kitchen is updated with pine wood ceiling and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The hardwood floors throughout have been refinished and look great. Homes attic and walls were previously insulated .There is a newly screened porch . The lengthy driveway has all new deep washed stone covering. The home has been recently painted inside and out. The home has a nice corner lot and is located conveniently between Sun Valley and Monroe offering super access to all desired amenities. There is a brick fireplace in the great room . The home is very private and is not in a homeowners association. Tenant will submit application to TransUnion for credit, criminal and eviction verifications. Lawn service included.