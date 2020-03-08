Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1009 Southridge Drive Available 03/21/20 Large & Open 4 Bedroom Home In Monroe - Spacious & Bright Two Story, 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home w/ rocking chair front porch.

Ceiling fans & blinds in all 4 bedrooms. Home features two story entry, formal dining room, open style eat in kitchen. Gas log fireplace in living room & more! Large sun-filled master suite with vaulted ceilings. Master Bath provides relaxing garden tub & shower stall. Large backyard offers outdoor entertaining with solitude as it backs to beautiful plush trees!!



** Applications via www.CharlottePM.com ** Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old needs to fill out a separate application.



(RLNE3461695)