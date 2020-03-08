All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1009 Southridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1009 Southridge Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1009 Southridge Drive

1009 Southridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1009 Southridge Drive, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1009 Southridge Drive Available 03/21/20 Large & Open 4 Bedroom Home In Monroe - Spacious & Bright Two Story, 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home w/ rocking chair front porch.
Ceiling fans & blinds in all 4 bedrooms. Home features two story entry, formal dining room, open style eat in kitchen. Gas log fireplace in living room & more! Large sun-filled master suite with vaulted ceilings. Master Bath provides relaxing garden tub & shower stall. Large backyard offers outdoor entertaining with solitude as it backs to beautiful plush trees!!

** Applications via www.CharlottePM.com ** Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old needs to fill out a separate application.

(RLNE3461695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Southridge Drive have any available units?
1009 Southridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1009 Southridge Drive have?
Some of 1009 Southridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Southridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Southridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Southridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Southridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1009 Southridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Southridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 1009 Southridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Southridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Southridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Southridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Southridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Southridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Southridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Southridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Southridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Southridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University