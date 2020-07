Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal package receiving accessible hot tub internet access

At The Residences at West Mint, you'll find the richness of Mint Hill living only minutes away from uptown Charlotte with all the features you want to make living easy. Each Residence at West Mint apartment home offers the comforts of daily living with modern Euro-style kitchens. At The Residences at West Mint Apartment Homes you can select the spacious feel of a home with vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer connections and storage off your patio. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!