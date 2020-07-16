All apartments in Matthews
9815 Treeside Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:49 AM

9815 Treeside Lane

9815 Treeside Lane · (704) 661-5922
Location

9815 Treeside Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3-story townhome is located in Parkview at Matthews. Offers ~1800 s.f., 3 BRs, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage. Lower level has office/play room, closets, washer/dryer and a half bath. Main level has kitchen with center island. The living room and dining room are open concept with columns and half wall, and are filled with natural light! Upper level has master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Two secondary bedrooms. Raised deck looks out to beautiful green space. Very convenient location!! NO PETS, PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 Treeside Lane have any available units?
9815 Treeside Lane has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 Treeside Lane have?
Some of 9815 Treeside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 Treeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9815 Treeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 Treeside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9815 Treeside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 9815 Treeside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9815 Treeside Lane offers parking.
Does 9815 Treeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9815 Treeside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 Treeside Lane have a pool?
No, 9815 Treeside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9815 Treeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 9815 Treeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 Treeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 Treeside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
