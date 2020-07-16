9815 Treeside Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This 3-story townhome is located in Parkview at Matthews. Offers ~1800 s.f., 3 BRs, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage. Lower level has office/play room, closets, washer/dryer and a half bath. Main level has kitchen with center island. The living room and dining room are open concept with columns and half wall, and are filled with natural light! Upper level has master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Two secondary bedrooms. Raised deck looks out to beautiful green space. Very convenient location!! NO PETS, PLEASE!