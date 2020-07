Amenities

pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Matthews now available! Anyone would feel at home in this beautifully done home. Offering plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast nook, living room with fireplace, formal dining room and bonus room. Don't forget to check out the Wolf oven in the kitchen!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.