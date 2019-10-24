9720 Robinwood Lane

Amenities
Great Private Location and schools, within walking distance to Marvin Elementary School. Nice 4 Bedroom 2 bath 2100 SF home Located in convenient Marvin NC, close to Ballantyne, Blakeney, Hwy 521 & I485. Lots of updates, kitchen, flooring, baths, renovated in past 6 yrs. Lot has a 1 acre fenced backyard, 4 total acres that are mostly wooded and located on cul-de-sac corner. $1,725 deposit, application fee is $40 per adult and non-refundable. Pet deposit is $350 ea pet, NON-refundable. Will consider 6 or 8 month lease. CONTACT WILLIAM OWENS 704-564-7222, William@southCLTproperties.com. WWW.SOUTHCLTPROPERTIES.COM