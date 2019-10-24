All apartments in Marvin
Find more places like 9720 Robinwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marvin, NC
/
9720 Robinwood Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:08 PM

9720 Robinwood Lane

9720 Robinwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9720 Robinwood Lane, Marvin, NC 28173
Marvin

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Private Location and schools, within walking distance to Marvin Elementary School. Nice 4 Bedroom 2 bath 2100 SF home Located in convenient Marvin NC, close to Ballantyne, Blakeney, Hwy 521 & I485. Lots of updates, kitchen, flooring, baths, renovated in past 6 yrs. Lot has a 1 acre fenced backyard, 4 total acres that are mostly wooded and located on cul-de-sac corner. $1,725 deposit, application fee is $40 per adult and non-refundable. Pet deposit is $350 ea pet, NON-refundable. Will consider 6 or 8 month lease. CONTACT WILLIAM OWENS 704-564-7222, William@southCLTproperties.com. WWW.SOUTHCLTPROPERTIES.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Robinwood Lane have any available units?
9720 Robinwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marvin, NC.
What amenities does 9720 Robinwood Lane have?
Some of 9720 Robinwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Robinwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Robinwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Robinwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9720 Robinwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9720 Robinwood Lane offer parking?
No, 9720 Robinwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9720 Robinwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Robinwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Robinwood Lane have a pool?
No, 9720 Robinwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9720 Robinwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9720 Robinwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Robinwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 Robinwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 Robinwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 Robinwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCWeddington, NCWaxhaw, NCStallings, NCMonroe, NCBelmont, NCHarrisburg, NC
Clover, SCLocust, NCRanlo, NCKannapolis, NCChester, SCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCLincolnton, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCNewton, NCBlythewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University