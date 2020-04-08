7547 Pilot Cove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Spacious and bright with lots of light end unit town home in with master down floor-plan! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Living area has nice wood laminate flooring. Very convenient location and close to Lake Norman. Open floor-plan with living room leading to a private patio area. Community pool! Washer and dryer included as/is for convenience. Landlord will only consider 1 small to medium pet