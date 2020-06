Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Turnkey single story home in cute quiet Catawba River community! Super clean house with great layout, 2 car garage, and wooded private yard. Eat in kitchen is open to living area and has tons of natural light! Covered back porch is great for entertaining! Large Master has walk-in closest. Two additional bedrooms are spacious. Neighborhood features a park and walking trails that follow the river!