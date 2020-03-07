614 S Laurel Street

Very nice apartment conveniently located to downtown Lincolnton. Apartment features hardwood floors and comes with a range and refrigerator. Security deposit is $625. Application fee is $30 per adult. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
