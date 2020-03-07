All apartments in Lincolnton
614 S Laurel Street

614 South Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

614 South Laurel Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice apartment conveniently located to downtown Lincolnton. Apartment features hardwood floors and comes with a range and refrigerator. Security deposit is $625. Application fee is $30 per adult. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 S Laurel Street have any available units?
614 S Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 614 S Laurel Street have?
Some of 614 S Laurel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 S Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 S Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 S Laurel Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 S Laurel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 614 S Laurel Street offer parking?
Yes, 614 S Laurel Street offers parking.
Does 614 S Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 S Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 S Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 614 S Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 614 S Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 614 S Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 S Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 S Laurel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 S Laurel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 S Laurel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

