412 Grier Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are looking for something cozy to move right into, this is it! A 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the gas appliances included! A perfect location if you want to be minutes away from everything Downtown Lincolnton has to offer. Right around the corner from Gaston College's Lincolnton Campus. This property does back up to the rail trail, so you can be walking to main street for an event like the Apple Festival or to visit one of Lincolnton's newest businesses!

Rent is $900 a month, & $900 Security Deposit. If you want lawn care included then the rent would be $950, and the Security Deposit will be $950. Criminal and Credit check required- $40. Pets must be approved by owner and require a $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.