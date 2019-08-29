All apartments in Lincolnton
412 Grier Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

412 Grier Street

412 Grier Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 Grier Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are looking for something cozy to move right into, this is it! A 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the gas appliances included! A perfect location if you want to be minutes away from everything Downtown Lincolnton has to offer. Right around the corner from Gaston College's Lincolnton Campus. This property does back up to the rail trail, so you can be walking to main street for an event like the Apple Festival or to visit one of Lincolnton's newest businesses!
Rent is $900 a month, & $900 Security Deposit. If you want lawn care included then the rent would be $950, and the Security Deposit will be $950. Criminal and Credit check required- $40. Pets must be approved by owner and require a $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

