1273 Janice Road - CC 17D Available 07/15/20 1273 Janice Road, CC17D - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Baths with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, New Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Connections, Mini Blinds, Water and Sewer included, and Back Patio. Rent $900, Security Deposit $900, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No Inside Smoking, and Pets are Conditional According to Size and Breed with a $200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and an Additional $25 per Month. Rent $900, Security Deposit $900, Application Fee $35 for Each Adult. Monthly Income Requirement $2700.



