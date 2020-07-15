All apartments in Lincolnton
1273 Janice Road

Location

1273 Janice Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1273 Janice Road - CC 17D Available 07/15/20 1273 Janice Road, CC17D - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Baths with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, New Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Connections, Mini Blinds, Water and Sewer included, and Back Patio. Rent $900, Security Deposit $900, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No Inside Smoking, and Pets are Conditional According to Size and Breed with a $200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee and an Additional $25 per Month. Rent $900, Security Deposit $900, Application Fee $35 for Each Adult. Monthly Income Requirement $2700.

(RLNE2547566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 Janice Road have any available units?
1273 Janice Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 1273 Janice Road have?
Some of 1273 Janice Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 Janice Road currently offering any rent specials?
1273 Janice Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 Janice Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 Janice Road is pet friendly.
Does 1273 Janice Road offer parking?
No, 1273 Janice Road does not offer parking.
Does 1273 Janice Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 Janice Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 Janice Road have a pool?
No, 1273 Janice Road does not have a pool.
Does 1273 Janice Road have accessible units?
No, 1273 Janice Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 Janice Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1273 Janice Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1273 Janice Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1273 Janice Road has units with air conditioning.
