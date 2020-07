Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom home conveniently located just west of the Town of Lincolnton. Convenient to shopping and down town area. This home is in great condition and has been fully renovated. Interior offers 2 roomy bedroom, kitchen with ample cabinet space, cozy den, dining and bath.. Contact Grant Mosteller @ 704-472-8866 for details.