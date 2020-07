Amenities

Mobile Home for Rent in Lincolnton - Mobile home for rent in Lincolnton with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, range, refrigerator, mini blinds, All Electric including heat & air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included. Rent $675, Security Deposit $675, Non-refundable Application Fee $35 for each adult 18 or older. No Inside smoking, and No Pets allowed. Application checks Credit, Background, and Eviction. Monthly income required $2025.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5073689)