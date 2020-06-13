Apartment List
/
NC
/
weaverville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,263
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10-A Deep Woods Rd.
10 Deep Woods Rd, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bedroom in Weaverville - This is a ground level apartment in the Weaverville area. Substantial living area with carpet. Nice "eat-in" kitchen that leads to a cozy outdoor patio area. Two great sized bedrooms. Water and garbage included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16-B Deep Woods Road
16 Deep Woods Rd, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
16-B Deep Woods Rd. Available 07/03/20 2 bedroom in Weaverville - This is a ground level apartment in the Weaverville area. Substantial living area with carpet. Nice "eat-in" kitchen that leads to a cozy outdoor patio area.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Grove Park- Sunset
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
107 Murdock
107 Murdock Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
1BRM STUDIO APARTMENTS AVAILABE IN GROVE PARK ON EDWIN PLC Aug1st Fully furnished and set up like an sublet /(has everything, so you can hit the ground running). All utilities, Wifi, Cable Tv included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Kilkenny Dr
10 Kilkenny Drive, Buncombe County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
Cozy Four-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in West Asheville - 10 Kilkenny Drive is a cozy four-bed, two-bath located off New Leicester Hwy in West Asheville. This home features a fully-fenced back yard with a storage shed and covered patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
26 Friendly Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grove Park- Sunset
1 Unit Available
304 Charlotte St 201
304 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
840 sqft
Amazing Grove Park Location - Property Id: 248052 Be the first to live in this beautiful new residence on a spacious, professionally landscaped property located at 304 Charlotte St. Two, fully remodeled 2-bedroom/1 bath apartments available.

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Montford
1 Unit Available
166 Flint Street
166 Flint Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2153 sqft
Charming Craftsman Home in Montford - Charming and full of character, this Historic Montford home offers ample space and a lovely wrap around porch.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jackson Park
1 Unit Available
44 Maney Avenue
44 Maney Avenue, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
44 Maney Avenue Available 07/15/20 Renovated 1920s Home in North Asheville - Walkthrough appointments and applications will be available beginning 7/1/20.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
121 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Beverly Hills
33 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Chunn's Cove
6 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Malvern Hills
32 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Weaverville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Weaverville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Weaverville 1 BedroomsWeaverville 2 BedroomsWeaverville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeaverville 3 BedroomsWeaverville Apartments with Balcony
Weaverville Apartments with GarageWeaverville Apartments with GymWeaverville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWeaverville Apartments with Parking
Weaverville Apartments with PoolWeaverville Apartments with Washer-DryerWeaverville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWeaverville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCKingsport, TN
Etowah, NCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC
Elizabethton, TNSlater-Marietta, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State UniversityMilligan College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville