Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 E Allen St Unit 202
350 East Allen Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1167 sqft
2 Bedroom Executive Condo in Hendersonville - Located two blocks from Main Street, the luxury condominiums at 350 East Allen keep you in walking distance to all the great things Downtown Hendersonville has to offer.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace # 4
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location - Near Downtown Hendersonville - Discover this handsome apartment in a super convenient location. Features include spacious rooms throughout, front porch, delightful deck, a short stroll to downtown Hendersonville.
Results within 1 mile of Hendersonville

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15 Lake Drive
15 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
936 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 26: Newly renovated and open concept floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath lower level condo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
159 Long John Drive
159 Long John Drive, Henderson County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
159 Long John Drive Available 06/25/20 Something For Everyone Here! - Lovely large family home in the popular Long John Mountain subdivision.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Birch Lane
27 Birch Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
27 Birch Lane Available 06/25/20 27 Birch in Long John Mountain Estates - Discover this enchanting home nestled on a beautiful parcel with wonderful winter views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2506 Haywood Road
2506 Haywood Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Well Maintained Home in Great Location - Covered front porch, barn in the back, WONDERFUL neighbors and an open patio in the back looking out on the yard are just a few of the extras for this home. Hardwood and vinyl flooring add a classic touch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Highland Lake Drive
231 Highland Lake Drive, East Flat Rock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom House with Deck - House is located just minutes from downtown and has easy interstate access (I25 or I26) from two directions. The stucco and rock exterior give this home a modern feel. There is plenty of parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
128 East Williams Road
128 East Williams Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Cute cottage style home with easy access to Four Seasons Blvd. and downtown Hendersonville. Split bedroom plan with huge master bedroom. Fenced yard and pet friendly. Lovely deck. Level driveway.
Results within 5 miles of Hendersonville

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Justice Ridge Drive
50 Justice Ridge Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
50 Justice Ridge Drive - If you are looking for that country living feel but with the convenience of being close to shopping this is the home for you. This brick home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath , living room, den / dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 McCarson Drive
128 Mccarson Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cottage in Laurel Park - Experience this wonderful Laurel Park classic. Features include a great kitchen, spacious rooms, extensive decking, private sunroom and a beautiful rolling parcel. ONE small pet up to 20 lbs allowed. (RLNE3038327)

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
854 Bearwallow Road
854 Bearwallow Road, Edneyville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1074 sqft
854 Bearwallow Road Available 05/15/20 A Storybook Stone Cottage!!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath stone home on 1 acre of land settled in the midst of the Apple Orchards on the East side of town.
Results within 10 miles of Hendersonville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
143 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Ager Lane
9 Ager Lane, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1550 sqft
Fairview - Custom built, Modern Farmhouse Available Now! - What was originally built in 2005 as a one-room simple timber frame house has now been transformed into a custom-built 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom modernfarmhouse! From the stonework outside to

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Poplar Terrace
6 Poplar Terrace, Royal Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Poplar Terrace Available 07/10/20 Convenient Location!!! - Completely remodeled home in desirable Royal Pines!!! Home offers, all new appliances,new heating system, new kitchen cabinets, new wood floors and all new paint.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 Drexel Road
72 Drexel Road, Etowah, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
72 Drexel Road Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Private Location - Porch - This single-wide unit overlooks a scenic valley near Etowah and backs up to Celadon Hills Community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Summer Meadow Rd.
3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2542 sqft
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs. The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hendersonville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hendersonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

