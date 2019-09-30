All apartments in Landis
Last updated September 30 2019 at 5:14 PM

207 Kimball Road

207 Kimball Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

207 Kimball Rd, Landis, NC 28023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous modern one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Open plan with den, dining & kitchen together. Dream kitchen with large island & breakfast island, Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances to include refrigerator, pendant & recessed lighting, & pantry. Large master bedroom with master bath suite with dual vanities & granite counters. Master bath has walk in shower with custom glass door. Second bath has soaking tub. Energy efficient all electric with Duke Energy. Wood laminate & tile floors. (No carpet) New landscaping. Upgrades like prairie windows & decorative hardware. Oversize concrete patio for outdoor entertaining. Great two Car Garage. One minute to Corriher Lake Park with walking trails & Y /with indoor pool & state of art exercise facility. Minutes to Warrior Golf Course. Close to I-85, 29 & restaurants. Rent is $1525/month. Security deposit is $1525. One Pet allowed ONLY, small dog or cat. No Section 8. No smoking inside.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. Your credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process Thanks for your interest in this home. All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18 yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee. You must have verifiable rental history. Your credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

