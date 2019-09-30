207 Kimball Road

Amenities

Gorgeous modern one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Open plan with den, dining & kitchen together. Dream kitchen with large island & breakfast island, Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances to include refrigerator, pendant & recessed lighting, & pantry. Large master bedroom with master bath suite with dual vanities & granite counters. Master bath has walk in shower with custom glass door. Second bath has soaking tub. Energy efficient all electric with Duke Energy. Wood laminate & tile floors. (No carpet) New landscaping. Upgrades like prairie windows & decorative hardware. Oversize concrete patio for outdoor entertaining. Great two Car Garage. One minute to Corriher Lake Park with walking trails & Y /with indoor pool & state of art exercise facility. Minutes to Warrior Golf Course. Close to I-85, 29 & restaurants. Rent is $1525/month. Security deposit is $1525. One Pet allowed ONLY, small dog or cat. No Section 8. No smoking inside.



All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

