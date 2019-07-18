1702 Sawtooth Ct

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning playground key fob access

Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Lovely 2 story 3 bedroom in Landis. Built in 2017. Close to shopping, Concord Mills Mall, Concord and Kannapolis. Community playground.



No Section 8.



Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.