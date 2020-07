Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Check out this newly renovated multi-family duplex! Two spacious bedrooms! 12 ft ceilings, gorgeous new bathroom with dual vanity sinks. Brand new SS appliances in the kitchen, new countertops, beautiful crown molding, new flooring, new light fixtures, fresh new paint. Washer/Dryer included!! This home is located in downtown Landis, NC with a beautiful brick exterior and bright blue doors. Recent AC unit, back porch, and metal roof.