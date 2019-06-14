All apartments in Lake Park
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:08 PM

6104 Trevor Simpson Drive

6104 Trevor Simpson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6104 Trevor Simpson Drive, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6104 Trevor Simpson Drive Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Home in Lake Park! - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2.1/2 bathroom home in the Lake Park area. Home is at the end of as cul-de-sac. Living room and dining room combo. Also has a den with a fireplace. The kitchen appliances will include the range, dishwasher and microwave!!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4292945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive have any available units?
6104 Trevor Simpson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive have?
Some of 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Trevor Simpson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive offers parking.
Does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive have a pool?
No, 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6104 Trevor Simpson Drive has units with air conditioning.
