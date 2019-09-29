6005 Amber Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home on Cul de sac in desirable Lake Park Community. Home host new laminate wood floors and freshly painted. Open kitchen and dining area with family room on main level. 2 car garage with fenced back yard. Second level has master suite with private bath and closet. 2 additional secondary bedrooms with large bonus room. Enjoy all this community has too offer, walking trails ponds, recreation areas and much more. Don't miss out on this home! Call Prism Properties & Development today (704) 628-7096 and www.PrismPD.com