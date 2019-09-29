All apartments in Lake Park
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

6005 Amber Court

6005 Amber Court · No Longer Available
Location

6005 Amber Court, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home on Cul de sac in desirable Lake Park Community. Home host new laminate wood floors and freshly painted. Open kitchen and dining area with family room on main level. 2 car garage with fenced back yard. Second level has master suite with private bath and closet. 2 additional secondary bedrooms with large bonus room. Enjoy all this community has too offer, walking trails ponds, recreation areas and much more. Don't miss out on this home! Call Prism Properties & Development today (704) 628-7096 and www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Amber Court have any available units?
6005 Amber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
Is 6005 Amber Court currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Amber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Amber Court pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Amber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 6005 Amber Court offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Amber Court offers parking.
Does 6005 Amber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Amber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Amber Court have a pool?
No, 6005 Amber Court does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Amber Court have accessible units?
No, 6005 Amber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Amber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 Amber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 Amber Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 Amber Court does not have units with air conditioning.
