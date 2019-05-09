5201 Fennell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Lake View home in desired Lake Park - Subdivision: Lake Park

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 1/2

Garage/Parking:Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1996

Pets: Yes With Approval - requires a double security deposit

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Poplin Elem., Porter Ridge Middle, Porter Ridge High School



This unique 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1900 square feet. Main level has large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and good size kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has private bath with garden tub and walk in closet. The home also has a 2 car garage and fenced back yard overlooking community pond. Private drive to the house from main street. Located just off Faith Church Rd. in Lake Park. Minutes from Indian Trail, I-845 and Charlotte. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit. From I-485 go East on Idlewild (becomes Secrest Shortcut), Right on Faith Church, Left on Creft, 1st private drive on left, follow to last house on right.



(RLNE3017216)