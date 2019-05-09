All apartments in Lake Park
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

5201 Fennell Street

5201 Fennell Street · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Fennell Street, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Lake View home in desired Lake Park - Subdivision: Lake Park
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 1/2
Garage/Parking:Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1996
Pets: Yes With Approval - requires a double security deposit
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Poplin Elem., Porter Ridge Middle, Porter Ridge High School

This unique 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1900 square feet. Main level has large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and good size kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has private bath with garden tub and walk in closet. The home also has a 2 car garage and fenced back yard overlooking community pond. Private drive to the house from main street. Located just off Faith Church Rd. in Lake Park. Minutes from Indian Trail, I-845 and Charlotte. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit. From I-485 go East on Idlewild (becomes Secrest Shortcut), Right on Faith Church, Left on Creft, 1st private drive on left, follow to last house on right.

(RLNE3017216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Fennell Street have any available units?
5201 Fennell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 5201 Fennell Street have?
Some of 5201 Fennell Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Fennell Street currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Fennell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Fennell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Fennell Street is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Fennell Street offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Fennell Street offers parking.
Does 5201 Fennell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Fennell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Fennell Street have a pool?
No, 5201 Fennell Street does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Fennell Street have accessible units?
No, 5201 Fennell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Fennell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Fennell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 Fennell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5201 Fennell Street has units with air conditioning.
