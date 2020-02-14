All apartments in Lake Park
3805 Lincoln Court

3805 Lincoln Court · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Lincoln Court, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Cul-de-sac home in desirable Lake Park Community. Traditional home features lovely covered front porch with views of the adjacent lake, one of Lake Parks many features. The main level of this home features ; formal dining area , Living room/ office area, cozy family room with fireplace open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, and seated eating area as well as hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has large master suite with private bath, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower, large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and Massive 4th bedroom/ bonus room. Secondary bathroom in hallway. Large private fenced back yard that backs to trees with views of the adjacent pond/ lake. Well maintained and cared for home. WELCOME HOME TO LAKE PARK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Lincoln Court have any available units?
3805 Lincoln Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 3805 Lincoln Court have?
Some of 3805 Lincoln Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Lincoln Court currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Lincoln Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Lincoln Court pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Lincoln Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 3805 Lincoln Court offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Lincoln Court offers parking.
Does 3805 Lincoln Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Lincoln Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Lincoln Court have a pool?
No, 3805 Lincoln Court does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Lincoln Court have accessible units?
No, 3805 Lincoln Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Lincoln Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Lincoln Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Lincoln Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Lincoln Court does not have units with air conditioning.

