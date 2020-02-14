3805 Lincoln Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cul-de-sac home in desirable Lake Park Community. Traditional home features lovely covered front porch with views of the adjacent lake, one of Lake Parks many features. The main level of this home features ; formal dining area , Living room/ office area, cozy family room with fireplace open to the kitchen with breakfast bar, and seated eating area as well as hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has large master suite with private bath, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower, large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and Massive 4th bedroom/ bonus room. Secondary bathroom in hallway. Large private fenced back yard that backs to trees with views of the adjacent pond/ lake. Well maintained and cared for home. WELCOME HOME TO LAKE PARK!