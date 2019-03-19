All apartments in Lake Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3410 Mayhurst Drive

3410 Mayhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Mayhurst Drive, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3410 Mayhurst Drive Available 05/01/19 Wonderful Ranch Home in Lake Park - Spacious split ranch floorplan with open living room and dining room in highly desirable Lake Park! Large open kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage! Private master suite features walk-in closet and shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with a full shared bath. Screened porch is perfect for relaxing or entertaining with nice large backyard.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult, anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out a separate application.**

(RLNE4757000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Mayhurst Drive have any available units?
3410 Mayhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 3410 Mayhurst Drive have?
Some of 3410 Mayhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Mayhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Mayhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Mayhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Mayhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 3410 Mayhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 3410 Mayhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Mayhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Mayhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Mayhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 3410 Mayhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Mayhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3410 Mayhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Mayhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 Mayhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Mayhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Mayhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
