All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 8965 Azalea Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
8965 Azalea Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

8965 Azalea Road

8965 Azalea Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8965 Azalea Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Wonderful views of Lake Norman from this RANCH home with Basement in Sherrills Ford! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office/Bonus Room off the main living area, Half Bath and a LARGE Screened Porch overlooking the lake. The finished Basement has 3 Bedrooms with a Full Bathroom that has a dual sink vanity and shower/tub combo. Laundry Room and a tiled Sitting area with sliding doors to the Patio that walks out to the lakeside yard also in the Basement level. Enjoy a Storage Shed and Pier with covered Boatslip! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. Propane tank needed to use the gas log fireplace. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8965 Azalea Road have any available units?
8965 Azalea Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 8965 Azalea Road have?
Some of 8965 Azalea Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8965 Azalea Road currently offering any rent specials?
8965 Azalea Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8965 Azalea Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8965 Azalea Road is pet friendly.
Does 8965 Azalea Road offer parking?
No, 8965 Azalea Road does not offer parking.
Does 8965 Azalea Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8965 Azalea Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8965 Azalea Road have a pool?
No, 8965 Azalea Road does not have a pool.
Does 8965 Azalea Road have accessible units?
No, 8965 Azalea Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8965 Azalea Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8965 Azalea Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8965 Azalea Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8965 Azalea Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Norman of Catawba 1 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GymLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College