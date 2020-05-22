8965 Azalea Road

Amenities

Wonderful views of Lake Norman from this RANCH home with Basement in Sherrills Ford! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Room, Office/Bonus Room off the main living area, Half Bath and a LARGE Screened Porch overlooking the lake. The finished Basement has 3 Bedrooms with a Full Bathroom that has a dual sink vanity and shower/tub combo. Laundry Room and a tiled Sitting area with sliding doors to the Patio that walks out to the lakeside yard also in the Basement level. Enjoy a Storage Shed and Pier with covered Boatslip! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. Propane tank needed to use the gas log fireplace. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!