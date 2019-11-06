Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

8410 Slate Street Available 11/08/19 Lakefront 3BR, 2Bath Ranch - Lake living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Located in a quiet cove. Large yard with storage shed. Huge covered front porch overlooking Lake Norman. Large family room open to kitchen for entertaining family and friends. Two car garage. Washer/dryer hookup. Close to highway 150, convenient to Mooresville, Denver, Lincolnton.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee and an additional $25 monthly pet rent charge per pet. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



(RLNE4847751)