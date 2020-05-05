All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
7735 Keistler Store Rd

7735 Keistler Store Road · No Longer Available
Location

7735 Keistler Store Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Bedroom Townhouse with Bonus Room in Sherrills Ford - COMING SOON! Fantastic two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Sherrills Ford. This home has an open concept floor plan with a big kitchen with lots of counter space and two pantries! Both bedrooms are upstairs and have ensuite bathrooms, with the bonus room (a great office or playroom) upstairs, as well. Unit includes a one car garage, rocking chair front porch, and a storage room out back. Lawn care is included with rent. Home is pet friendly to one small pet with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5716272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 Keistler Store Rd have any available units?
7735 Keistler Store Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
Is 7735 Keistler Store Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7735 Keistler Store Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 Keistler Store Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7735 Keistler Store Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7735 Keistler Store Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7735 Keistler Store Rd offers parking.
Does 7735 Keistler Store Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7735 Keistler Store Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 Keistler Store Rd have a pool?
No, 7735 Keistler Store Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7735 Keistler Store Rd have accessible units?
No, 7735 Keistler Store Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 Keistler Store Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7735 Keistler Store Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7735 Keistler Store Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7735 Keistler Store Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

