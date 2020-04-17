7725 Keistler Store Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex with Bonus Room near Denver - Fabulous remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! Two bedroom, two and a half baths, and a bonus room! This home offers a large open floor plan, a bright white kitchen, huge master suite, one car garage, a large deck, and so much more. Townhome is centrally located with easy access to New Hwy 16, Hwy 150, and Lake Norman. One pet under 25 lbs will be considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE5592774)