Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
7712 Keistler Store Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

7712 Keistler Store Rd

7712 Keistler Store Road · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Keistler Store Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex with Bonus Room near Denver - Fabulous remodeled townhouse with beautiful, brand-new granite countertops and LVT wood flooring! Two bedroom, two and a half baths, and a bonus room! This home offers a fabulous bright white kitchen, huge master suite, one car garage, a large deck, and so much more. Townhome is centrally located with easy access to New Hwy 16, Hwy 150, and Lake Norman. One pet under 25 lbs will be considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5592308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Keistler Store Rd have any available units?
7712 Keistler Store Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 7712 Keistler Store Rd have?
Some of 7712 Keistler Store Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Keistler Store Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Keistler Store Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Keistler Store Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Keistler Store Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Keistler Store Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Keistler Store Rd offers parking.
Does 7712 Keistler Store Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Keistler Store Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Keistler Store Rd have a pool?
No, 7712 Keistler Store Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Keistler Store Rd have accessible units?
No, 7712 Keistler Store Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Keistler Store Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Keistler Store Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Keistler Store Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Keistler Store Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

