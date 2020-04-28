All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 7112 Beargrass Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
7112 Beargrass Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

7112 Beargrass Road

7112 Beargrass Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Norman of Catawba
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7112 Beargrass Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental for the month of April, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - fully furnished, all utilities included! Listed as a 3 bedroom due to size of septic but provides flexible sleeping options with a 4th sleeping area or office space. Very quiet and peaceful location less than 5 minutes from the new Sherrills Ford Publix. Enjoy the modern large kitchen with plenty of room to prepare meals and a huge lower level family room that is just awesome for entertaining. Home includes great amenities including pool table, fire pit, lakeside deck, Smart TV's, propane grill, a well stocked kitchen, private dock and much more! Pets may be considered $50 Non refundable application fee required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Beargrass Road have any available units?
7112 Beargrass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 7112 Beargrass Road have?
Some of 7112 Beargrass Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 Beargrass Road currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Beargrass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Beargrass Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 Beargrass Road is pet friendly.
Does 7112 Beargrass Road offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Beargrass Road offers parking.
Does 7112 Beargrass Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7112 Beargrass Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Beargrass Road have a pool?
No, 7112 Beargrass Road does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Beargrass Road have accessible units?
No, 7112 Beargrass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Beargrass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7112 Beargrass Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Beargrass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Beargrass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Norman of Catawba 1 BedroomsLake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with GymLake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College