7112 Beargrass Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool table bbq/grill

Price quoted is for a 30 day rental for the month of April, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - fully furnished, all utilities included! Listed as a 3 bedroom due to size of septic but provides flexible sleeping options with a 4th sleeping area or office space. Very quiet and peaceful location less than 5 minutes from the new Sherrills Ford Publix. Enjoy the modern large kitchen with plenty of room to prepare meals and a huge lower level family room that is just awesome for entertaining. Home includes great amenities including pool table, fire pit, lakeside deck, Smart TV's, propane grill, a well stocked kitchen, private dock and much more! Pets may be considered $50 Non refundable application fee required