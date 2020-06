Amenities

ceiling fan ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Vacation 24/7!! Just minutes from Mooresville!! Absolutely breathless views on Lake Norman on over 400 ft of water frontage on a quite waterfront point lot. private pier and boat-slip comes with the home. 3 bedroom 2 bath, bright and sunny! waterfront-view from every room. Private Paradise!! Please text me with any questions or interest in the property instead of leaving voice messages.